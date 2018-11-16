Thousands of rainbow trout to be stocked in San Antonio lakes

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will stock thousands of rainbow trout at the lake at Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond on Nov. 30.

These cold-loving fish will be stocked in lakes, rivers, and ponds throughout Texas, including 22 state parks which will be restocked periodically throughout the winter.

Kids 16 years old and younger can fish for free but anyone 17 years or older must have a valid fishing license.

The rainbow trout stocked at the lakes will be big enough to catch and eat for anyone wanting to keep their catch.

Millers Pond and the lake at Southside Lions Park will be stocked with rainbow trout every two weeks.

For anglers interested in tailrace fishing, TPWD will be stocking rainbow trout below several dams and spillways, which often have very cool water and provide excellent conditions for trout fishing.

This year, TPWD will stock rainbow trout into the Canyon Tailrace on the Guadalupe River below Canyon Lake, the Lewisville Tailrace located on the Elm Fork of the Trinity River below Lake Lewisville, and the Possum Kingdom Tailrace on the Brazos River below Possum Kingdom Lake, according to a press release.

A total of 322,568 rainbow trout will be stocked at locations across Texas from Nov. 30 through the beginning of March.

