Trial begins for dog training school owner accused of defrauding veterans

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection began Monday in federal court for the owner of a dog training and handler school on the Northwest Side who authorities said defrauded the federal government by using GI Bill benefits to train service canines and their handlers.

Bradley Lane Croft is on trial on wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering charges.

Federal officials said Croft, the owner of Universal K-9, began his scheme in 2013 by providing false information on applications, including instructors' names, certifications and training documents, to receive GI Bill educational benefit payments.

The indictment said since 2016 Universal K-9 filed around 185 claims relating to the education of about 132 veterans, totaling more than $1.26 million.

If found guilty on all charges, Croft could face more than 40 years in prison.

Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday.

