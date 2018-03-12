Trial for accused cop killer delayed

JOURDANTON, Texas - Citing the complexities involved in a capital murder trial, State District Judge Donna Rayes explained to the jury Monday that the trial of Shawn Puente, 34, would not resume until Wednesday.

She explained that scheduling the timing of witnesses appearances is often difficult.

Prosecutors are expected to call at least one more witness before resting their case on Wednesday.

Puente is accused of shooting SAPD Officer Robert Deckard during a high speed chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County. He and Jenevieve Ramos, 28, a female companion, were suspects in a San Antonio convenience store armed robbery on the night of Dec.7, 2013.

Deckard was killed when a bullet, allegedly fired by Puente, penetrated the windshield of his patrol car and struck him in the head.

He died in the hospital 13 days later.

Puente is facing the death penalty if he is convicted.

Ramos too faces capital murder charges and is jailed awaiting trial. Like Puente, a conviction could mean execution.

