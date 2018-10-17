True stories, live portrayals part of New Braunfels cemetery tour

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - UPDATE: Soul Searching Cemetery Tours scheduled for Friday & Saturday have been cancelled.

Tours will be rescheduled and anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be refunded.

Ticket holders also have the option to donate the cost of the ticket to the Cemetery Committee.

Contact the City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department at 830-221-4350 with any questions.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tickets are on now sale for the Soul Searching Cemetery Tours in New Braunfels.

Tours take place Friday and Saturday and they'll tell the tales of citizens past from the Comal Cemetery.

Listen to stories of New Braunfels founders and other notable citizens as actors play out their historical past in the cemetery, which was established in 1868.

Tickets for the family friendly tours are $30 per person.

The Soul Searching events are walking tours, but golf cart tours are available for those who need assistance.

Be sure to request a cart tour when purchasing your tickets if you or a family member are in need of this service.

For more information on the Soul Searching Cemetery Tours, click here.

