Two burglary suspects escape Schertz police after vehicle, foot chase

SAN ANTONIO - Two burglary suspects led Schertz police on a car and foot chase before escaping and remain at large, police said.

The suspects were seen breaking into vehicles and stealing purses at a YMCA in Schertz on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers noticed a vehicle leaving the YMCA that matched the description provided by witnesses. Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver made a U-turn and sped away, police said.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it crashed on Hackerville and Schaefer Road, police said. The suspects fled on foot and have not been located.

Police impounded the vehicle, which had several purses, which were returned to the victims.

