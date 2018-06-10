Two people found shot to death in Poth home, police investigating

POTH, Texas - Police are questioning a man after a man and a woman in their 20s were found shot to death at a home in Poth Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Carrol Street around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance and found the two people shot to death. Authorities detained the owner of the home for questioning in connection with the double homicide.

Authorities identified one of the victims as Andrew Toscano, who, according to his Facebook page, attended Floresville High School.

Police are waiting to release the name of the female victim until the woman's family is notified.

Neighbors said the man that was detained is the husband of the woman who was slain and that there had been "trouble" at the couple's home before.

“These babies needed help," said one neighbor, Christi Landa. “They needed help, and they didn’t get the help they needed, and it just got real ugly.”

Landa lives across the street from the couple and said that her mother was the one who heard gunshots and screams and called police.

Landa said the couple had moved in about a year ago.

Poth Police Chief Gerald Sanchez said it’s not the first time police have gotten calls to the home.

“We’ve been to this house a few times, yes,” Chief Sanchez said. “But nothing for domestic violence or anything but we’ve gotten minor calls to this residence before.”

According to Chief Sanchez, the Texas Rangers, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF is assisting the Poth Police Department in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.