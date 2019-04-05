Video shows 14-year-old punch 72-year-old man in face, carjack him

SAN JOSE, Cali. - A surveillance camera appears to have caught a 14-year-old assaulting and carjacking 72-year-old Hector Estrada on Wednesday morning in San Jose, according to KPIX.

Estrada was unloading groceries from his car when the teen demanded his keys Estrada said in an interview.

Estrada told the teen he was on camera and claims the teen said, "I don't care," before flashing his gun.

The teenager attacked Estrada after he refused to give him the keys, punching him in the face multiple times and breaking his glasses, according to KPIX.

Speculation swirls after discovery of human remains in far West Bexar County

Estrada tried to fight back and can be seen on surveillance video reaching into the car.

He told KPIX he would have kept fighting but couldn't see through the blood from his cuts.

The teen took off in Estrada's car and flashed his gun at a good Samaritan who followed him before crashing the car, police say.

The 14-year-old is facing several felony charges.

The surveillance footage can be seen in the video below:

****WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.