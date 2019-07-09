WATCH: Dinosaurs take the track in viral T. rex races

AUBURN, Washington - A racing track in Auburn, Washington, welcomed a new kind of competitor from the Jurassic period over the weekend. Video from the event is going viral.

The Tyrannosaurus rex race at Emerald Downs was a sight to behold, quickly taking the Internet by storm with more than a quarter-million shares since it was posted Saturday.

The people running in the T. rex costumes are employees of a local pest control company, according to CNN. The group was participating in the event, which is put on annually at the Emerald Downs racing track and casino.

The venue is run by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

