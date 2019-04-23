What we know about Kerrville plane crash victims

KERRVILLE, Texas - UPDATE: The National Transportation Safety Board is going to give a briefing at noon regarding Monday’s plane crash.

Jeffrey C. Weiss, 65, was piloting the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 that crashed Monday in Kerrville, killing six people, including himself.

Weiss had several planes in addition to the BE58, three of which are kept at West Houston Airport, which he has been flying out of for 15 years, according to KPRC.

He was the senior vice president of investments at Raymond James and Associates in Houston, according to the Associated Press.

The five other victims of the flight were:

Stuart Roben Kensinger, 55, of Houston

Angela Webb Kensinger, 54, of Houston

Mark Damien Scioneaux, 58, of Houston

Scott Reagan Miller, 55, of Houston

Marc Tellepsen, 45, of Houston

Angela Kensinger worked at St. John's High School as a lacrosse coach, and her husband, Stuart, worked in the real estate business as an investor.

According to the Associated Press, Marc Tellepsen was a landscape architect, and he and his associate, Mark Scioneaux, were on a scouting trip along with architect Scott Miller.

West Houston Airport manager Woody Lesikar told KPRC that Weiss was known for his giving nature and charitable acts, like flying to pick up kids and people with medical issues and helping veterans.

Lesikar also noted that Weiss took part in a program that picked up stranded pilots.

Weiss averaged 40 hours of flight time per month, equivalent to an average of 500 hours a year, according to KPRC.

