What you need to know about taking dual credit

SAN ANTONIO -

What is dual credit?

Dual credit is when a high school student also enrolls in a community college to earn credits that fulfill high school academic requirements in addition to college-level credit. Dual credit students can earn up to 42 hours of college credit while in high school.

A high school student is eligible to enroll in dual credit courses if:

(Source: Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board)

• The student is in the 11th or 12th grade and demonstrates college readiness by achieving the minimum passing standards under the provisions of the Texas Success

• Initiative, or

• The student is an 11th-grade student who achieves a score of 2200 on mathematics and/or a score of 2200 on English/Language Arts with a writing subsection score of at least 3 on the 10th-grade TAKS relevant to the courses to be attempted, or

• The student achieves a combined score of 107 on the PSAT/NMSQT with a minimum of 50 on the critical reading and/or mathematics test relevant to the courses to be attempted, or

• The student achieves a composite score of 23 on the PLAN with a 19 or higher in mathematics and English. An eligible high school student who has enrolled in dual credit under this provision must demonstrate eligibility to enroll in dual credit courses in 12th grade, and

• The student meets all of the college's regular prerequisite requirements designated for that course (e.g., minimum score on a specified placement test, minimum grade in a specified previous course, etc.) and

• The student has at least junior-year high school standing, with exceptions to this requirement for students with demonstrated outstanding academic performance and capability (as evidenced by grade-point average and PSAT/NMSQT scores).

Alamo Colleges District says eligibility is contingent upon these conditions:

Meet the minimum testing requirements in the areas required for courses being taken..

Meet the deadlines for your school district

Complete an application packet.

Receive a recommendation from your high school.

*The college will make the final determination on all admissions to the dual credit

How does someone start the process?

If you’re interested in applying for dual credit, you can start the process here.

RELATED: Alamo Colleges District, UTSA announce new co-enrollment program

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.