Witnesses say motorcyclist was going over 100 mph before fatal crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead after he hit a curb while going more than 100 mph along the Loop 410 frontage road Sunday night.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling down the frontage road at an extremely high rate of speed, weaving through cars, when he clipped a sidewalk.

Authorities said the young man lost control of his bike and separated from the motorcycle, hitting a sign at the intersection of Fairway Grounds Parkway and the Loop 410 frontage road. The man's bike was found more than 100 feet away.

Witnesses estimated the man was traveling more than 100 mph before the crash.

