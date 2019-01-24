Woman beats 76-year-old with metal pipe and steals her car, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman, accused of beating a 76-year-old woman with a metal pipe and stealing her car.

Neshia Harris, 22, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Jan. 16 Harris drove to the victim's house in the 100 block of Banbridge Avenue and knocked on her door. That's when, police say, Harris hit the woman with a metal pipe several times and asked for her cellphone and car keys when she opened the door.

The affidavit said Harris drove away in the victim's 2011 Toyota Corolla, but left the car she arrived in behind.

Police were able to contact the owner of the car, who then led them to Harris.

Harris now is facing charges of aggravated robbery.

