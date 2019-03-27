Woman scammed out of $30K by pair with 'winning' lottery ticket, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and location of two suspects who stole $30,000 from a woman in San Antonio.

A man and woman approached another woman on March 6 at a San Antonio Walmart claiming to have a winning lottery ticket.

The pair convinced the victim that they needed $65,000 in order to claim a $5.6 million prize and only needed $30,000 more to claim it.

The victim went to her bank and withdrew $30,000, and then drove the man and woman to HEB at Marbach Road and Loop 410 to buy the suspects some food.

When the victim returned to her car, the suspects had fled the location with her money, according to a press release.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

