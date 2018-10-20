You won't believe the mega sales for Mega Millions in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Texans are snagging tickets left and right for a shot at winning the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Here is a rundown of the sales per hour in Texas on Friday.

Cumulative up to 6 p.m.: $31,305,260

From 5 p.m. to 5:59 p.m. today, Texas had $3,949,418 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 466.6% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 378.1% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $65,824

Cumulative up to 5 p.m.: $27,355,842

From 4 p.m. to 4:59 p.m. today, Texas had $3,097,874 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 463.39% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 324.7% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $51,631.

Cumulative up to 4 p.m.: $24,257,968

From 3 p.m. to 3:59 p.m. today, Texas had $2,516,472 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 458.71% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 336.3% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $41,941.

Cumulative up to 3 p.m.: $21,741,496



From 2 p.m. to 2:59 p.m. today, Texas had $2,095,024 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 448.9% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 296.1% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $34,917.

Cumulative up to 2 p.m.: $19,646,472

From 1 p.m. to 1:59 p.m. today, Texas had $1,879,930 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 435.9% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 273.5% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $31,332.

Cumulative up to 1 p.m.: $17,766,542

From noon to 12:59 p.m. today, Texas had $1,717,196 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 420.5% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 254.3% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $28,620.

Cumulative up to the noon hour: $16,049,346

From 11 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. today, Texas had $1,243,858 in Mega Millions sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 395.6% over last Friday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 214.0% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $20,731.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.