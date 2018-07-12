Young male shot multiple times on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A young male was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times on the Northeast Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the 13000 block of O’Connor Cove, not far from I-35.

Police said that, while the victim was outside a home, a car drove up and someone in the car started shooting at him.

The victim was alert when first responders arrived, and he was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police said did not give a description of the shooter.

Authorities are still investigating this shooting, as the crime scene covers a large area.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.