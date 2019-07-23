6 perfect puppies to adopt now in San Antonio

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around San Antonio.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ragu, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Ragu is a female dachshund and chihuahua puppy being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Ragu is a social butterfly and she loves cats, dogs and kids. Fear not: She's already house-trained. She already has all of her shots. Notes from Ragu's caretakers: When Ragu sees you, her amber eyes light up, her ears perk up and a slight swish of her tail will start. Ragu is starting to figure out how fun toys can be and lets her foster pals take the lead and show her the ropes. There is no safer place for this sweet girl than in your arms. If you're looking for a lapdog or a mild-mannered doggy to stroll with you around the neighborhood, Ragu is the one for you! Read more about Ragu on Petfinder.

Harley, Australian cattle dog mix

Harley is a handsome male Australian cattle dog puppy in the care of Heart of Texas SPCA. Harley gets along well with other dogs. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. He already has all of his shots. Harley's current caretakers say: We think Harley is a red heeler/pit mix and about 4.5 months old. He is super sweet, very affectionate, submissive to other dogs, playful, likes hose water, laying in your lap and getting belly rubs. He knows "sit" and "off," learned a doggy door while in his foster home and listens well. He would make a great family pet or companion. Read more about Harley on Petfinder.

Sable is a sweet female Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Roxy's K-9 Rescue. Sable gets along well with cats, dogs and children. She has all of her shots. She is already house-trained. More from Sable: Hi there, I'm Sable and I am a giggling wiggle worm. I am happy everyday and I bet I can make you laugh. I am almost 4 months old and on the little side; I only weigh 12 pounds so far. I love to eat but I stay slim and trim! I live in a foster home with a big female rottweiler and a big Labrador retriever and I play with them every day. My special training is that I live in an apartment so I know how to run up and down the stairs. I let my foster mom know when I have to go potty, but she still puts those pee pads down on the floor in case I have an accident. And I am quiet, not a barker at all. You know what else is good about me? I cuddle like a baby and will go to sleep in your arms. Read more about Sable on Petfinder.

Kate Moss, Labrador retriever

Kate Moss is a female Labrador retriever puppy staying at SNIPSA Inc. Kate Moss is happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. Her vaccinations are already up to date. Kate Moss' current caretakers say: With her long legs and gorgeous locks, this is one supermodel pup. When Kate Moss isn't booked up or jet-setting around the world, she's rolling around in the grass, diving head first into her food bowl, chasing toys down… you know, your every day normal puppy stuff (celebrities — they're just like us!). Don't miss out on this model pup. Read more about Kate Moss on Petfinder.

Lisa, Labrador retriever mix

Lisa is an adorable female Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at They Have The Right to live Rescue. Lisa is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. She has all her shots. Notes from Lisa's caretakers: Lisa is approximately 3 months old and weighs 10 pounds. She is a sweet, fairly calm girl, but she loves toys. Lisa is very attentive and is already mastering "sit." I believe she will take very well to training and would be perfect for a family that can make her feel safe. Not too much chaos for this little one, please. Read more about Lisa on Petfinder.

Hazel, Jack Russell terrier mix

Hazel is a darling female Jack Russell terrier puppy currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! She is vaccinated. Here's what Hazel's friends at San Antonio Pets Alive! think of her: Hazel is very cute and deserves a forever home. With time and love, she will be the best companion she can be. Hazel is around 4 months old and weighs 15-20 pounds. Read more about Hazel on Petfinder.

