Animal Care Services seeks donations to help care for puppies, kittens

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services officials said they are in desperate need of supplies and donations to care for spring litters.

The arrival of spring means ACS will see an influx of puppies and kittens. However, they’ll need supplies to properly care for and house animals.

Among the many items needed include, blankets, towels, heating pads, small glass or plastic jars with lids, formula and food.

Donations can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends at 4710 Highway 151.

Additional needed supplies are listed on the San Antonio Animal Care Services Amazon Wish List.

