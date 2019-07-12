Dogs in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Blackie, border collie and pit bull terrier mix

Blackie is a male border collie and pit bull terrier mix being kept at VUN-VEQ Rescue. Blackie plays well with others, and he's happy to keep company with cats, dogs and children. His vaccinations are up to date, and he is neutered. He has also mastered his house-training etiquette. Read more about Blackie on Petfinder.

Dallas, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Dallas is a male Labrador retriever and shepherd mix being cared for at VUN-VEQ Rescue. Dallas gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. Dallas is already neutered, and he has all his shots. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Read more about Dallas on Petfinder.

Boomer, pointer

Boomer is a charming male pointer dog in the care of Never Lost Animal Rescue. Boomer plays well with others, and he gets along well with kids, dogs or cats. Boomer is already neutered, he has all his shots, and he has mastered his house-training etiquette. Boomer is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Here's what Boomer's friends at Never Lost Animal Rescue think of him: He is always happy. Lots of energy, and he gets around great with three feet. He loves everybody and is very willing to please. Read more about how to adopt Boomer on Petfinder.

Tyler, cocker spaniel mix

Tyler is a male cocker spaniel mix being kept at Missy's Haven Canine Rescue. Tyler is a social butterfly, and he'll get along great with cats, dogs and children. He has all of his shots, he's neutered, and he has mastered his house-training etiquette. Read more about Tyler on Petfinder.

Truffle, terrier and hound mix

Truffle is a male terrier and hound mix being kept at They Have The Right To Live Rescue. Truffle is a social butterfly, and he loves other dogs. Truffle is already neutered and vaccinated. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. From Truffle's current caretaker: Truffle is a super sweet, friendly and playful 33-lb male who just wants to give love and receive love. Apply to adopt Truffle today at Petfinder.

Pepper, border collie mix

Pepper is a sweet female border collie mix currently residing at VUN-VEQ Rescue. Pepper is friendly as can be, and she gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. She's been vaccinated and spayed, and she is already house-trained. A note from Pepper's caretakers: Pepper is an active puppy. Read more about how to adopt Pepper on Petfinder.

Chubbs, Siberian husky and German shepherd mix

Chubbs is a male Siberian husky and German shepherd mix being kept at VUN-VEQ Rescue. Chubbs loves children, dogs and cats. He's already neutered has all his shots. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Chubbs' friends at VUN-VEQ Rescue think of him: Chubbs is a great family dog. Read more about how to adopt Chubbs on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.