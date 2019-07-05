Kittens in San Antonio looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by looking at some fluffy felines near you! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in San Antonio.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nickel, Siamese

Nickel is a male Siamese kitten being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Nickel will get along great with your kids, cats or dogs. Nickel has all his shots. He is already house-trained. From Nickel's current caretaker: Nickel loves to play in boxes and with anything that has a bell. Nickel is a bit of a baby and needs lots of attention. He either needs another cat or kitten to play with, or an attentive owner. Apply to adopt Nickel today at Petfinder.

Skip, domestic shorthair

Skip is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions. Skip loves children, dogs or cats. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. His vaccinations are up to date. Here's what Skip's friends at Tejas Rescued Pet Adoptions think of him: Skip is a silly tuxedo male kitten. He is an active, playful boy. Skip enjoys a cat tree and any type of toy he can find. Read more about how to adopt Skip on Petfinder.

Tulip, Siamese mix

Tulip is a darling female Siamese kitten being kept at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Tulip likes to socialize — she'll get along great with other cats. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Tulip has all her shots. Notes from Tulip's caretakers: Adorable, friendly, playful and cuddly kitten. Read more about how to adopt Tulip on Petfinder.

Paw Revere, domestic shorthair

Paw Revere is a sweet male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at SNIPSA Inc. Paw Revere loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with your dogs, cats and kids. He is vaccinated. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. Here's what Paw Revere's friends at SNIPSA Inc. think of him: Paw Revere loves to just lounge around the house, perched on top of the couch or the highest point watching everything go on. Apply to adopt Paw Revere today at Petfinder.

Sleepy, domestic shorthair

Sleepy is a winsome female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at San Antonio Pets Alive! She is already vaccinated. Here's a note from Sleepy: I am a very tiny little girl with the cutest little pink nose. I am very quiet and I love to lay around and get my beauty rest. My favorite play thing is a toy mouse. Read more about how to adopt Sleepy on Petfinder.

Paul, domestic shorthair

Paul is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at San Antonio Pets Alive! He is vaccinated. A note from Paul: My favorite place is on your shoulder or lap, where I'll groom myself, cuddle and fall right asleep, purring all the while! Apply to adopt Paul today at Petfinder.

