San Antonio Pets Alive offers 50 percent off adoption fees this weekend to help clear shelter

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is doubling up on kennels in an effort to save as many cats and dogs as possible from euthanasia.

To help free up some space, they're offering 50 percent off adoption fees this Saturday and Sunday for animals 6 months and older.

The fees include spaying and neutering, microchips and up-to-date vaccines.

You can find a full list of adoptable cats and dogs, as well as kennel locations at https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.