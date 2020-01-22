The cheapest apartments for rent in Hidden Cove/Indian Creek, San Antonio

Hidden Cove/Indian Creek isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hidden Cove/Indian Creek look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove/Indian Creek via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4810 War Horse Drive

Listed at $1,300/month, this 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom space is located at 4810 War Horse Drive.

The building includes garage parking. Also, expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

4942 War Horse Drive

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom rental, situated at 4942 War Horse Drive, is listed for $1,325/month for its 1,539 square feet.

The residence comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Standing Rock Street

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom space on Standing Rock Street, which is going for $1,365/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also features hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted.

War Cloud Street

Then lastly, there's this residence with a three-bedroom two-and-a-half-bathroom residence on War Cloud Street, also listed at $1,365/month.

You'll see hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

