Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $828. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is 30.5 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $828/month.

The building features on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

This studio apartment, situated at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, is listed for $590/month for its 372 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

4100 Parkdale St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 4100 Parkdale St., which, at 525 square feet, is also going for $590/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

308 Castillo Ave.

Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 308 Castillo Ave. in Roosevelt Park, listed at $595/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

