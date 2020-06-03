Budget apartments for rent in Forest Crest, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Forest Crest are hovering around $1,114, compared to ann $825 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Forest Crest rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Interstate 10

Listed at $799/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Interstate 10, is 28.3% less than the $1,114/month median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

This studio apartment, situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, is listed for $965/month for its 523 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring; there's also a swimming pool available. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Rim Drive

Check out this 689-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Rim Drive, listed at $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a renovated kitchen and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

23910 W. Interstate 10

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 23910 W. Interstate 10, which, at 719 square feet, is going for $1,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and an elevator. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

5810 Worth Parkway

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5810 Worth Parkway, listed at $1,067/month.

You'll see a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The building features garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

