Wild Wednesday: Feeding lions

SAN ANTONIO - Fiona has a roaring good time at Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo feeding rare white lions, Motswari and Ngala. Carnivore Feeding is an event every week that begins at 11:30A.M. Monday through Friday, repeating until May 26th, 2019.

"These unique lions are a rare color mutation of the African lion. They are not albino; they are leucistic, which means they lack dark pigmentation. This type of African lion naturally occurs in the Timbavati region of South Africa. Aside from their white fur, they also have blue or pale colored eyes. It is estimated that there are less than 10% of white lions in the wild though reintroduction programs have been developed."

-Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo

