RECIPE: Bacon Avacodo Chedder Burger

SAN ANTONIO - The Gypsy Diner shows us their signature ways to make a TASTY burger.
Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger:
- Angus Chuck Burger Meat, with a fat ration of 80%/20%
- Season with salt, black pepper, garlic & onion powder
- Hand press with lots of "LOVE"
- Serve on a toasted bun with ketchup mayo, pickles and onions on the bottom, avocado slices, lettuce tomato and mayo on the top.
You can get a taste of The Gypsy Diner and their food at "The Best of 2018 Event" on Thursday, March 8th at the Hemisphere Plaza.
