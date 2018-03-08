SA Live

RECIPE: Bacon Avacodo Chedder Burger

Recipe provided by The Gypsy Diner

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - The Gypsy Diner shows us their signature ways to make a TASTY burger.

Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger:

More SA Live Recipes

  •  Angus Chuck Burger Meat, with a fat ration of 80%/20%
  • Season with salt, black pepper, garlic & onion powder
  • Hand press with lots of "LOVE"
  • Serve on a toasted bun with ketchup mayo, pickles and onions on the bottom, avocado slices, lettuce tomato and mayo on the top.

You can get a taste of The Gypsy Diner and their food at "The Best of 2018 Event" on Thursday, March 8th at the Hemisphere Plaza. 

 

For more recipes stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.