Grinchy visitor & his Grinchettes drop in on Market Square
Grinch brunch a holiday event at La Cantera Resort & Spa’s SweetFire Kitchen
SAN ANTONIO – “It will be the greatest story of all time -- 'cause it’s about ME!” said the Grinch.
The moody miser and his Grinchettes paid Mike and Fiona a pre-Christmas visit for a special performance at Historic Market Square last Thursday, ahead of their Grinch Brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa’s SweetFire Kitchen.
