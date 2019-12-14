79ºF

SA Live

Grinchy visitor & his Grinchettes drop in on Market Square

Grinch brunch a holiday event at La Cantera Resort & Spa’s SweetFire Kitchen

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Jennifer Struski, Producer/Multi-Media Journalist

Tags: san antonio, SA Live, brunch, grinch, Holidays, Christmas

SAN ANTONIO – “It will be the greatest story of all time -- 'cause it’s about ME!” said the Grinch.

The moody miser and his Grinchettes paid Mike and Fiona a pre-Christmas visit for a special performance at Historic Market Square last Thursday, ahead of their Grinch Brunch at La Cantera Resort & Spa’s SweetFire Kitchen.

