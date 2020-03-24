Dinner, desserts and more delivered to your door
You don’t need to leave your house for a good meal
SAN ANTONIO – FRND-SHIPS is a delivery service that brings you all kinds of goodies, right to your door.
This is a great time to use this service if you do not want to leave your house.
If you use the code 2020FRND you can get a free delivery!
For anyone currently looking for a way to make some extra money, they are currently hiring delivery drivers. Just visit info@frndships.com
If you would like more information on FRND-SHIPS you can head to their website.
