Shop Local for Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gourmet Pantry

Texas Gourmet Pantry is like a gingerbread house in the middle of the hill country. The tiny Texas shop offers everything from made-from-scratch jams to gourmet nuts and bath and beauty products too. They have several custom Mother’s Day baskets available. Get 10% off by mentioning “SA Live.”

Cositas San Antonio

This is a custom decorations business, offering adult paint kits for Mother’s Day. The kit includes: paints, brushes, and wine for $38. You can get $5 off until May 8, no code needed.

Thais Ann Boutique

This online boutique is offering unique fashionable pieces. Some of the MOther’s Day bundles include mugs, accessories and candles. You can save 15% until Saturday, May 9. Use the code, “SALIVE15."

ECB Designs

This business is all about handmade items and everything is made in San Antonio. You can get 15% off until May 10 with free local pickup at Belle and Union. No code is needed.

Nativa

Nativa Boutique has colorful accessories, clothing, home and kitchen goods.You can find an array of embroidery favorites with a Tex-Mex flair. The shop is located at 5124 Broadway St.

Feliz Modern

Feliz Modern is a favorite amongst locals. The shop offers unique gifts options for mom. You can get 10% off of their Mother’s Day collection. Use the code: “SA LIVE.”

No. 9 Floral

No. 9 Floral is known for their handcrafted gifts made in San Antonio and New Orleans. The shop owners combine San Antonio and New Orleans for a French Creole and Mexican combination of unique finds. Receive 10% off with the code: “SA LIVE.” They are located at 1701 Blanco Rd.

Eye Candy Boutique

Eye Candy Boutique has all you plus-size fashion and accessory must-haves. You can get 15% off until May 12. Use the code “MUJERMAGIC.”

Sunset & Co.

Sunset & Co. has over 250 Mother’s Day items in their collection. This includes books, kitchenware and jewelry. Receive 10% off with the code “SA LIVE.” You can get complimentary gift wrap at checkout or opt for curbside pickup.