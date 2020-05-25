As seen on SA Live - Memorial Day 2020

SAN ANTONIO – We’re honoring service men and women in Military City USA today on SA Live!

From a program that provides service dogs to wounded veterans to an organization that is donating meals to the men and women who have served our country, we have a roundup of stories that will warm your heart this Memorial Day.

Check out how to make tasty cake pops for your family cookouts and graduation celebrations, and grill something you might not think of grilling with David Elder as seen on Texas Eats.

Plus, a popcorn shop run by an ex-marine that went viral on TikTok, National Wine Day pairings by Martha Stewart’s wine writer and how you can donate a bottle of wine to health care workers.

That’s all today at 1 p.m. on SA Live. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.