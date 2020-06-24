South side coffee shop now a hub to feed thousands of elderly a week

SAN ANTONIO – Folklores Coffee House is teaming up with Hot Wells Conservancy and other volunteers to provide meals to the elderly on the south side of San Antonio.

“I will say we have amazing volunteers,” Emilie Herrera, co-owner, Folklores Coffee House, said.

The shop has transformed into a hub to pack bags with produce, proteins and non-perishable items.

This idea started off with a small group feeding about 30 people a week and it has now grown to thousands of food deliveries a week.

“If we don’t take care of them, who will?” Tatu Herrera, co-owner, Folklores Coffee House, said.

Most people reach out through Facebook to request help or to reach out as a volunteer.

