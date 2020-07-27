As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 27, 2020

San Antonio – If you still want to get your Fiesta fix this year, you can at the Witte Museum’s annual Fiesta exhibition! “Fiesta Couture: Behind the Seams” is officially open and gives visitors a glimpse behind the “seams” at the design processes, skilled artisans, and trade secrets that result in the most glamorous night of Fiesta.

Can’t decide what to eat? We take you to The Point Park and Eats food truck park that has been changing with the times, but still serving amazing meals and drinks. If you are looking for healthier swaps, Autumn Reo has a treat for you that tastes great and you don’t have to feel guilty about enjoying! Plus, how to be a healthier you with “inBalance” fitness.

How about some entertainment? EVO has a four week series of independent films that put African-American stories at the center. With 100% of profits benefiting the Innocence Project and Black Lives Matter. Learn more on the film series here.

We are celebrating parents! We want to know what funny or strange habits did you pick up from your parents? Let us know here and you may see you answer on today’s show!

