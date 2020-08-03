SAN ANTONIO – With the economy the way it is right now, we could all use some pointers on how to make more money in 2020.

Steve Siebold and Tom Mathews just wrote a book on the subject. It’s called How Money Works: Stop Being a SUCKER, and it’s about how you can take control of your financial future. It’s written almost like a graphic novel, with lots of pictures and illustrations to guide you along the way.

Monday on SA Live, Siebold and Mathews shared 5 tips to make more money:

1. Change your outlook on money. How do you see money? Turn it into a positive.

2. Educate yourself. You can find a lot of financial literacy resources online, like the How Money Works website.

3. Meet financially successful people. You’ll start thinking like they do and you’ll view money through their lens.

4. Try the untraditional. Putting money in a savings account isn’t always the best way to make money off your savings.

5. Raise your financial expectations. If you aim higher for your goals, you’ll be encouraged to do more with your money.

For an explanation on each tip and for pointers on how to achieve them, watch the video below.