As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live — It’s National Reptile Day and we’re starting the scares early with some critters that may give lots of people the chills. Wildlife adventurer, Coyote Peterson reveals his top 5 reptile encounters and we head to Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo to show off their Howl-o-ween event that the whole family can enjoy!

Get that perfect picture at the Fangs For The Memories: Pumpkin Patch Photo Locations, click here for more.

Halloween costumes aren’t just for us humans, your four-legged friends can be a part of the celebrations too! We’re sharing some of the hottest trends for dog costumes from chewy.com. Plus, the celebrations continue after Halloween, Day of The Dead San Antonio is going virtual this year, click here for more information.

In honor of National Cheesecake Day, Galadriel’s Goods has got a delicious, creamy, homemade pumpkin cheesecake recipe to share and we’ll tell you how you can score a free pumpkin coffee at The Study Space. So, what’s your favorite type of cheesecake? Share your comments on our Facebook and Twitter pages and you may see your answer on today’s show!

