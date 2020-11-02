5 tips on how to keep proper Zoom etiquette during meetings, interviews

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we’ve adjusted to living and working amid the COVID-19 pandemic, society has moved to the new norm of holding meetings virtually.

There are now more opportunities to have job interviews without ever having to leave your house. Many employers will now Zoom, Skype or Microsoft Teams to communicate internally and externally.

If you are going to have a virtual interview or a meeting for work, here are some steps to consider before the video call:

1) Dress appropriately and for success.

Whether you are on a work call or with a possible employer, wear attire you would normally to an in-person business interview. If your company has a more relaxed attire for video calls, still aim to dress up. It’s always best to dress for the job you want. Avoid wearing bright colors -- stick to neutral colors. You don’t want the wardrobe to be the focal point of the interview.

2) Mute the mic when you are not speaking.

Make sure your mic is muted when you are not speaking. Depending on the program you use for the video call, it can be easy to pick up general background noises that can distractive and disruptive.

3) Maintain eye contact.

Mimic the eye contact of a face-to-face meeting by looking directly at the camera to show you are giving your undivided attention. Maintaining eye contact shows you are engaged in the conversation.

4) Remember you are on camera.

It can be easy to become distracted on a video call, especially if you have pets or kids at home. Be on your A game to stay focused on the call. If you have to sneeze or use the restroom, don’t forget to mute your microphone, and turn off the camera if you are leaving the room.

Also, don’t walk around your house with the camera on during a video call. When you’re on a call, try to stay in one location to avoid any distractions.

5) Make sure your computer or device is charged.

To avoid embarrassment with peers, before you log into the meeting, plug in your device to make sure the computer does not die during the meeting.

If you are looking for a job or a new career, Workforce Solutions Alamo is holding its ninth annual Hiring Red, White and You Veteran statewide hiring event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 150 employers and veteran organizations will be available for job opportunities and resources. Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 98,600 job seekers, including transitioning service members, veterans and spouses. Register for the job fair by clicking or tapping here.