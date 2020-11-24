Community invited to participate in virtual Snowball 5K

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The pandemic may have closed Morgan’s Wonderland, but that has not stopped the nonprofit from continuing its mission of inclusion.

Whether you’d prefer to run, walk, roll or stroll, Morgan’s Wonderland will be holding a virtual Snowball 5K on Dec. 19.

Sign up as an individual, join a team or create your own dream team to further your support.

This event is open to participants of all ages and (athletic) abilities. There is a registration fee that varies by age and participant type.

The registration fee includes a custom bib, a 2020 Snowball 5K shirt, a 2020 snowball ornament and virtual race results.

Share a personal story of why you believe in the mission of inclusion on social media by using the hashtag #Snowball5K.

Looking ahead to 2021, Morgan’s Wonderland will debut Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, a 100-acre venture made to be ultra-accessible, with a special emphasis on giving people with physical and cognitive challenges an opportunity to enjoy summer-camp-type activities alongside guests without special needs.

Additionally, the organization hopes to break ground for its Multi-Assistance Center (The MAC at Morgan’s Wonderland), which will be the one-stop-shop for medical and non-medical services for families with individuals with special needs.

To register for the virtual Snowball 5K, click or tap here.