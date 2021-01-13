Tired of foggy glasses? This procedure can have patients seeing 20/20 in a day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we are still required to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, wearing glasses can be quite a nuisance -- causing glasses to get fogged up.

“If you are constantly tired of having to clean your glasses every time you wear a mask, there are options to consider, including LASIK eye surgery,” said Richard Doinoff, operations manager at Manrique Custom Vision Center.

Doinoff provided some helpful information for those who haven’t considered LASIK or don’t know much about it.

To help individuals who have astigmatism or nearsightedness, LASIK surgery can treat and/or improve those conditions so you don’t have to rely on glasses or contacts, according to the Vision Center.

“The surgery itself, to make you see correctly, takes under 10 seconds per eye,” Doinoff said. “We just request that the patient goes home and sleeps four hours or so, and when you wake up, you’re typically done with it. There are no blades involved -- it’s totally blade-free.”

Ad

As we adjust to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still important to follow up on your vision exams.

To get a better picture of what LASIK eye surgery entails in the hours and days that follow, Manrique Custom Vision Center said that patients can work, drive a vehicle, watch TV, socialize, exercise and use a computer -- often as soon as a day after the procedure.

There is little downtime associated with LASIK.

Dr. Carlos Manrique, a board-certified ophthalmologist who has performed more than 50,000 laser vision correction procedures in 20 years, even offers virtual consultations.

Manrique Custom Vision Center says it’s open and doing its part to keep its patients and staff safe.

The vision center has enhanced its procedures with the following measures:

The staff is wearing masks and gloves.

Patients are screened with a temperature upon arriving for their appointment.

Social distancing is practiced, with people maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another.

Everything that is touched is sterilized by the staff.

“We are still using all the COVID-19 safety precautions,” Doinoff said. “We have always been very, very sanitary here.”

Ad

Watch the video above for more information.