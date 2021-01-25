As seen on SA Live - Monday, January 25, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re getting crazy with local cold pressed juice concoctions! Plus, Jen jumps into the boxing ring for a fun workout, and we share the upcoming 2021 fashion trends for men and their best friends, dogs.

Giving up something is always hard, but which would you give up, coffee or soda? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and even more fun!

Which would you give up, coffee or soda? Weigh in below and watch for the results on @SALiveKSAT today at 1 p.m. on @ksatnews ! — SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) January 25, 2021

Food is an important factor in one’s overall health. Health Nut SATX offers cold pressed juices and plant-based mylks with standout flavor profiles inspired by the owner’s restaurant days. They now offer DIY cocktail kits that you can take home using their juices and mylks.

Jen Tobias-Struski is back at the punching bag for a new Mom Day Monday. Luna’s Boxing is helping moms get physically active again, in a creative way, after giving birth.

The Look segment offers a glance ahead at men’s fashion trends for 2021. Lifestyle expert Jon Salas gives us the fashion forecast.

And it isn’t just the human’s that are looking ahead at this year’s fashion trends. Jennifer Munoz and The Press Retriever offer the latest in doggy attire coming in 2021.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.