SA Live

Up your spring camping game with seasonal essentials

Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters has you covered with new gear for the campsite

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve booked your spring camping trip, so what kind of gear do you need? Good Sports Outdoor Outfitters, a locally-owned San Antonio business, shares essential spring camping gear.

Jordan Lauterstein, general manager and buyer for the store, said Good Sports specializes in lightweight and packable gear for campers, which is great for spring campouts. Watch the video above for his seasonal recommendations.

Visit Good Sports’ website to order online. The local business has two locations in San Antonio: its main store at I-10 and De Zavala Rd. and its outlet at 5039 Beckwith Blvd.

