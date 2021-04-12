Archery lessons + summer camps at Buck & Doe’s Mercantile

SAN ANTONIO – Learning the art of archery is much more than striving look as cool as Jennifer Lawrence as “Katniss” in “The Hunger Games.” This sport is believed to go as far back as 25,000 years ago. It’s also one of the first Olympic sports where females were allowed to compete.

Buck & Doe’s Mercantile offers classes for both children and adults, along with summer camps.

A one-hour class is $30; this includes costs for renting the bows. Summer camps include archery.

They also offer firearms classes for men, women and date nights.

The date night is $75 for a couple and that includes classroom education, time on the range and a fun shooting competition. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served after shooting on the range.

Buck & Doe’s Mercantile is located at 24250 US 281.