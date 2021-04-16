Celebrity Chat: Noemí González of “Selena: The Series”on Netflix

SAN ANTONIO – As a “die-hard” fan of Selena, Noemí González is diving into a very familiar world of Tejano, familia and Selena’s legacy. Originally, she auditioned for the role of “Selena,” but ended up as her sister, Suzette.

“My manager was like, the Suzette breakdown came down and I see you working in her essense much more,” González said. “I was like, you know, you’re right, let’s do this.”

González is starring alongside Christian Serratos, San Antonio-native Ricardo Chavira and Seidy López.

“It was definitely emotional, definitely a lot of inner child beauty of being a little latina girl ...having her dreams to have a beautiful happy life and register that I am an artist, to have Selena be an inspiration and have that connection with her and to ultimately be sharing her story for future generations, it’s just full circle,” González said.

Season 2 for the Netflix series premieres May 4. Click here to keep up with Noemí González on her Instagram and for more on “Selena: The Series,” click here.