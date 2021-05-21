All the ways you can experience adventure this Memorial Day weekend at SeaWorld

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With warmer weather on its way, do you have fun summer plans? What about something exciting for Memorial Day weekend?

As people are itching to get outside, SeaWorld San Antonio is fully open and ready to welcome guests for a fun-filled adventure.

Whether you’re into thrill-seeking rollercoasters, aquariums, engaging shows or viewing wildlife, you’ll find a little bit of at all at SeaWorld.

If you’re looking to cool off, SeaWorld’s waterpark and tropical paradise Aquatica has water rides that go from serene to extreme. You can also have some fun at the crashing surf and experience unforgettable opportunities to meet stingrays and other amazing animals.

If you’re seeking a thrill, you’re going to want to ride the tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coaster in Texas: the 1-year-old Texas Stingray.

Guests will feel all the whips, dips and dives with a 100-foot drop, 3,379 feet of track and a max speed of 55 mph. Texas Stingray is located across the new Turtle Reef exhibit between Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride.

For those looking for a fun job with amazing perks, SeaWorld San Antonio is now hiring new ambassadors for roles in culinary, operations, entertainment, merchandise and security.

To learn about SeaWorld’s updated COVID safety policies, click here.