SAN ANTONIO – Commandough Bakery shows us how to make these fruity Fiesta treats!

Mostachon is a strawberry meringue cake that’s popular in Mexico. It’s light, airy and pairs well with all sorts of fresh fruit.

Watch the video above to learn how to make mostachon.

Commandough Bakery is also joining forces with Cereal Killer Sweets on a new storefront called C.K.S. Pastry House. You can learn more about it here.