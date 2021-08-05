Cloudy icon
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 5, 2021

Tootie Pie Co. & The Cake Plate summer cakes & pies, celebrating peach season, easy breakfast ideas for families with The Culinary Cottage

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

The Dude Cake at Tootie Pie Co. & The Cake Plate.
The Dude Cake at Tootie Pie Co. & The Cake Plate. (Tootie Pie Co. & The Cake Plate 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, summer cakes and pies with a surprise, celebrating peach season, easy breakfast ideas for families and more.

Tootie Pie Co. and The Cake Plate brought all the summer pie and cake for us today! From boozy, limited edition items to peach pies for the end of peach season, they have it all. Put in your orders here.

Jen is live at The Culinary Cottage in Bracken Village learning a trick to make the perfect scrambled eggs and a few recipes for easy and hearty family breakfasts. Find the recipe for a “hearty breakfast sheet pan” here.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

