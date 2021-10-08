Get home improvement ideas in-person or virtually at this year’s San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show

If you need something fun to do this weekend, the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show is taking place at the Alamodome through Sunday.

If you need something fun to do this weekend, the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show is taking place at the Alamodome through Sunday.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the process of remodeling your home or adding new elements to increase its resale value?

If you need something fun to do this weekend, the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show is taking place at The Alamodome through Sunday.

The San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where people can find the latest products and services for their home and landscape, connect with industry experts and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and national home professionals.

This year, the San Antonio Home & Garden Show will have a special appearance from Darren Keefe, known as the carpenter, designer and one of three co-hosts on HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” show.

Whether you’re joining this year at The Alamodome with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, the local home professionals have you covered. With more than 200 booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all San Antonio homeowners, event organizers said.

Ad

In the case you are unable to attend the in-person event, there is now a virtual showroom, where you can find flooring, roofing and everything in between. The user-friendly map allows visitors to browse categories from the “Shop the Show” page or search the exhibitor list by typing in what you are looking for.

Feel free to reach out to companies of interest. All are happy to provide more information or set up appointments. It’s the San Antonio Home & Garden Show experience right at home.

Free admission is offered for ages 16 and younger.

Admission is $10 at the door and $8 online. To learn more, click or tap here.