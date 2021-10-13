Recipe: Apple cider court-bouillon salad with salmon

Gonzaba Medical Group shares a tasty healthy recipe you can make at home.

Gonzaba Medical Group has prepared several delicious recipes to get your taste buds going, all to raise awareness for eating healthy.

See below for an apple cider court-bouillon salad with salmon.

Apple cider court-bouillon

Ingredients:

1 quart water

1 quart apple cider

4 ounces apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

2 ounces celery

2 ounces sliced carrots

4 ounces sliced onions

Thyme, parsley stems; bay leaves, peppercorns

Directions:

Step 1: Simmer everything except the pepper for 50 minutes.

Step 2: Add the pepper and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 3: Strain and season as you like.

Salmon

Ingredients:

1 salmon fillet

Court bouillon as needed

Instructions:

1. Salt and pepper to taste both the fish and cooking liquid.

2. Heat court bouillon to anywhere from 165 to 180 degrees for poaching.

3. Place fish in the liquid to completely submerge -- do not cover the pan.

Apple cider vinaigrette

1 fluid ounce apple cider vinegar

3 fluid ounces extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon dark brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

Salad

1 poached salmon

4 ounces of fall mixed greens

1 fluid ounce apple cider vinaigrette

1 ounce bleu cheese

2 ounces sliced apples

1 ounce dried apricots

1 ounce pecans

Step 1: Toss together greens and dressing.

Step 2: Top with apples, bleu cheese, apricots and pecans.

