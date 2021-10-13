Recipe: Apple cider court-bouillon salad with salmon

Gonzaba Medical Group has prepared several delicious recipes to get your taste buds going, all to raise awareness for eating healthy.
See below for an apple cider court-bouillon salad with salmon.
Apple cider court-bouillon
Ingredients:
1 quart water
1 quart apple cider
4 ounces apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
2 ounces celery
2 ounces sliced carrots
4 ounces sliced onions
Thyme, parsley stems; bay leaves, peppercorns
Directions:
Step 1: Simmer everything except the pepper for 50 minutes.
Step 2: Add the pepper and simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Strain and season as you like.
Salmon
Ingredients:
1 salmon fillet
Court bouillon as needed
Instructions:
1. Salt and pepper to taste both the fish and cooking liquid.
2. Heat court bouillon to anywhere from 165 to 180 degrees for poaching.
3. Place fish in the liquid to completely submerge -- do not cover the pan.
Apple cider vinaigrette
1 fluid ounce apple cider vinegar
3 fluid ounces extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon dark brown sugar
1 cinnamon stick
Salad
1 poached salmon
4 ounces of fall mixed greens
1 fluid ounce apple cider vinaigrette
1 ounce bleu cheese
2 ounces sliced apples
1 ounce dried apricots
1 ounce pecans
Step 1: Toss together greens and dressing.
Step 2: Top with apples, bleu cheese, apricots and pecans.
