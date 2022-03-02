As seen on SA Live, Wednesday, March 2, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, It’s Lent season, so if are you looking to switch up your meals, we found local restaurants making sure you get the best seafood in town:

Then, your parties will never be the same. Assemble Cocktail Workshop brings the fun to you!

How about taking in a friend for spring break? Animal Defense League of Texas – San Antonio has some cute kittens looking for their fur-ever home and they need your help!

Plus, spring break is coming up and plenty of adventure awaits in your own backyard. Author of the Mischief Maker Books, Christie Cuthbert has some great ideas on family fun right there at home!

Also, they give back with their gift of sweets. A local couple behind AngelWings SweetShop teaches us how to create an Easter treat and we’re learning about the different ways they’re helping the community.

Ad

Saddle up! Diamond C Stables can help your little ones learn how to ride horses and they have a camp coming up soon! They offer lessons to all ages and at affordable prices. Lesson types include beginners, western, barrel racing, reining, trail riding, and western pleasure.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.