As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., comic book heroes descend on San Antonio! Plus, Back to School Week continues with easy dinner recipes, back-to-school DIY projects and more.

The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con begins today at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. You won’t believe who we’re talking to...

Jen stops by the Culinary Cottage to whip up a couple of easy dinner recipes families will love as they head into the new school year.

Crafter Adeina Anderson tackles back-to-school DIY projects, quick snacks and getting organized for school. She also gets us pumped up for the KSAT Pigskin Classic with high-school-themed decorations, crafts, snacks and games for the big day.

La Familia Cortez is getting ready for its fifth annual Khakis for Churros drive. How you can help kids and get free churros, today on the show.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.