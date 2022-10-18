Breaking down the four parts of Medicare

If you qualify for Medicare, it’s important to understand how to choose a plan that meets your health needs. In partnership with Gonzaba Medical Group.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Annual Enrollment period for Medicare is happening now, but understanding Medicare and what plans are available can help you choose a plan that best meets your health needs.

If you are 65 years and older or have been on disability services for two years, you qualify for Medicare. So, what are the options available?

Leticia Banda, field marketing specialist with Gonzaba Medical Group, breaks down the four parts of Medicare.

What is Part A of Medicare?

This plan is often called the hospital insurance plan because it pays for a portion of your care while you are in a hospital. It also pays some of the costs you pay in a skilled nursing facility or if you get health care at home. Lastly, it covers hospice care for people who are terminally ill.

What is Part B of Medicare?

This plan pays for doctor services, outpatient hospital care, and home healthcare that is not covered in Part A.

What is Part C of Medicare?

Often known as a Medicare Advantage Plan or Supplement Plan, this may offer additional coverage for hospital services, doctor office visits, and prescription drugs. It may also include benefits such as dental, vision, transportation, and hearing coverage.

What is Part D of Medicare?

This plan covers your prescription drugs. Plans may vary in cost and the drugs covered.

If you are already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, the plan will roll over to the next year, Banda said. However, your plan may change, so it’s important to make sure you aren’t losing any benefits.

To help you navigate through your options you can contact Gonzaba Medical Group at 210-960-8956 or visit their website at Gonzaba.com/sayyes.