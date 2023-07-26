5 tips for exercising safely amid the summer heat

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With hot temperatures in Texas, some may find it difficult to exercise daily. Jogging in the park or taking a hike could become a struggle, or even dangerous.

While the heat isn’t going anywhere for a while, it doesn’t mean you have to give up exercising. These tips may help to keep you cool while exercising this summer.

1. Avoid exercise in the early afternoon.

According to John Hopkins School of Medicine, people should take extra precautions outside once temperatures reach 80 degrees. If possible, exercise in the early or later parts of the day to avoid extreme temperatures.

2. Go for a swim.

Swimming can be a fun activity to keep you cool during the summer heat, but it also can provide health benefits. Two and a half hours of aerobic physical activity a week -- like swimming -- can help prevent chronic illnesses, according to the CDC.

3. Stay hydrated.

As the temperatures rise, so does the need to stay hydrated. Hydration helps replenish body fluids lost through sweating, exhaling and eliminating waste. Drink 1-2 cups of water 30 minutes before exercising and ½ cup-1 cup of water every 25 minutes while you exercise. Within two hours after exercising, drink enough water to replace the fluid lost during workout.

4. Create a workout plan.

If you must work out outside, create a plan to exercise safely. This could mean working out for shorter periods or opting for less intense exercises. You should monitor for signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. These symptoms might include muscle cramps, nausea or vomiting, fainting, dizziness or headache, excessive sweating, low blood pressure and vision problems.

If you begin to experience any of these symptoms, stop exercising immediately and get out of the heat.

5. Exercise indoors.

To stay cool while exercising, workout indoors. Switch things up by trying out some home workouts or visiting a local family gym.

With eleven locations, the YMCA of Greater San Antonio is a community committed to healthy living. For more information, visit the YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s website at https://ymcasatx.org/.