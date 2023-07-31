As Seen on SA Live - Monday, July 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., ice cold treats, National Mutt Day and summer pet safety, a San Antonio restaurant gets an upgrade, Mad Science and more.

We need to beat the heat, so we’re kicking off the show with frozen treats and more from El Chango Loco!

Plus, our pets need extra attention and safety tips for the summer, so Fiona is going to be live at Pup Pup & Away for indoor training, nutrition and extreme heat pointers for pups.

Jen takes us to Grey Moss Inn, which recently underwent a revamp and now features a Cocina Mexicana. She’s giving us a sample of their new cocktails and menu items.

It’s Mad Science Monday! Mad Scientist Andrea Cook shares some fun experiments that help us find the center of gravity and balance point.

Want to make a cake but don’t know where to start? Cake Art is offering classes on decorating, plus baking supplies and custom orders.

And Black Business Week SA begins today! There’s a week-long series of events here in San Antonio, and they’re raffling a new car! Learn how to enter here.

